Washington Post Reporter Suspended; Attended Private Political Function with George Soros & Dem Lawmakers

Janell Ross, a reporter on the Post’s national desk, was sidelined after she participated in a private gathering in November attended by Democratic lawmakers and liberal activists, including the billionaire benefactor George Soros.

Two people familiar with the matter have told CNN that Ross was put on leave, and that her return to the Post is viewed as unlikely. It’s not clear when exactly Ross’ leave took effect.

A spokeswoman for the Post declined to comment, saying that she can’t address personnel matters.

Ross did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. An email sent to her Washington Post address returned a blank automatic reply.

The event in California, which was hosted by the progressive advocacy group, Democracy Alliance, featured strategy sessions and panels, including one Ross sat on that focused on “getting the economic narrative right.”

