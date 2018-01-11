WATCH: MSNBC Host Loses His Mind After Reading One Ivanka Trump Tweet

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell blasted Ivanka Trump on Tuesday after the first daughter praised Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday night speech at the Golden Globes awards ceremony.

In a tweet posted Monday, Trump noted that she had seen Winfrey’s “empowering & inspiring speech” at the Golden Globes. She then encouraged everyone to come together to say “#TIMESUP,” a reference to the viral hashtag making the rounds on Twitter that called for an end to sexual harassment and assault.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes,” Trump tweeted. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say # TIMESUP.”

O’Donnell, however, took issue with what he saw as hypocrisy from Ivanka Trump, whose father — President Donald Trump — has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women. – READ MORE

Meryl Streep, a long-time friend of Harvey Weinstein, recently attacked the first lady and first daughter for being “silent” on sexual assault.

Streep was pressed by the New York Times for her perceived silence over disgraced movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein’s horrific sexual assaults on women. Streep, who once called Weinstein “God,” has starred in a number of Weinstein movies over multiple decades.

Amazing that the only person in all of Hollywood who didn’t know Weinstein was a serial assaulter (of course she did) has an opinion on this. https://t.co/2h62gYWeby — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 4, 2018

Responding to the comments Ivanka’s brother, Donald Trump Jr. gave Streep no relieg. Don Jr. tweeted Thursday that Streep was a hypocrite and declared that the actress knew Weinstein was a “serial assaulter… of course she did.” – READ MORE

