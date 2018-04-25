Entertainment Politics
Washington Post explains how rapper Kanye West is now an ‘alt-right darling’
As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Turning Point USA’s Candace Owens was caught on video shutting down a Black Lives Matter protester at a speech at UCLA, saying that she preferred blacks to have a victor mentality and not a victim mentality. Later that day, rapper Kanye West tweeted this, sending the Left into a frenzy.
I love the way Candace Owens thinks
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018
Not only that: West also reposted a video by “far-right” “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams. As ridiculous as it is to call Adams “far-right,” it’s even more ridiculous to call West an “alt-right darling,” but that’s what Molly Roberts did in The Washington Post on Tuesday.
Opinion: Kanye West, alt-right darling https://t.co/AKXkI0RwBA
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 24, 2018
Roberts writes: Kanye West was having a great weekend, until he wasn’t. One moment, the rapper-producer-entrepreneur was dispensing pearls of pseudo-philosophy on Twitter to the retweets of adoring observers. The next, many of those same admirers had turned to denouncing him instead. Oh, and he had become an alt-right darling. Whatever West is going through at the moment, the response to his Twitter spree reveals more about the people who have fled from him — and those who’ve flocked to him, too.
West’s fortunes reversed when he expressed his admiration on Saturday for red-pill YouTuber Candace Owens, an African American Donald Trump supporter known for, among other things, referring to Black Lives Matter protesters as “whiny toddlers, pretending to be oppressed for attention.” – READ MORE
