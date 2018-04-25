Blame Putin? Wayback Machine finds no evidence that anti-gay content on Joy Reid’s blog was ‘fraudulent’

As Twitchy reported, after Internet sleuths dug up a bunch of homophobic posts on Joy Reid’s old and defunct blog, the MSNBC host told Mediaite that the posts were somehow put in by an “external party.”

Mediaite further reported that Reid admitted that the posts came from her blog, but “were added by nefarious hackers after she had the site shut down.”

CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski reported on Tuesday, though, that the Wayback Machine Internet Archive had found no evidence that the content on Reid’s old blog was “fraudulent.”

They Wayback Machine says they found no evidence of Joy Ann Reid's claims her anti-gay content on her old blog was "fraudulent." They said lawyers for Joy Ann Reid contacted them to have her old blog taken down. https://t.co/XwcJmnzYVZ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 24, 2018

“When we reviewed the archives, we found nothing to indicate tampering or hacking of the Wayback Machine versions,” wrote the Internet Archive’s Chris Butler in a blog post Tuesday. “We let Reid’s lawyers know that the information provided was not sufficient for us to verify claims of manipulation,” he added. – READ MORE

