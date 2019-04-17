Washington Post Columnist Declares ‘Fox News Has Been Right All Along’

For more than two years, people in the “mainstream media” have relentlessly hammered President Trump and his allies with accusations of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election, which Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton was supposed to win in a landslide.

But once a letter from Attorney General Bill Barr revealed that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation found no evidence of this criminal conspiracy, reporters, editors and others at liberal news outlets should be forced to state that they were wrong on this issue even though it’s safe to say many won’t give up the ghost.

That was the thrust of an op-ed from Washington Post contributing columnist and former Hillsboro, Ohio newspaper editor Gary Abernathy with the title “Admit It: Fox News Has been Right All Along.”

(…)

Meanwhile, “even regular viewers of CNN and MSNBC must certainly recognize the straws being grasped to justify sticking with a conspiracy theory that has been largely debunked — although the expected release of Mueller’s report this week will probably provide just enough juice for one last effort.”

“It would behoove serious journalists to put aside their political biases and delve into a story that might actually be worthy of Watergate comparisons — even if it includes the painful admission that Fox News has been right all along,” he concluded. – read more

