When you die ‘you know you’re dead because your brain keeps working’, scientist claims

We know we are dead when we die because our brains keep working to make us aware of what’s happening around us, haunting new research suggests.

Top medical experts have forever been at loggerheads over what happens when humans die, with anecdotal evidence of bright lights and flashes reported by people who have ‘come back’ being the cause of much debate.

However, a new study suggests your consciousness carries on functioning after your heart stops beating and your body movements fail.

This means you are essentially ‘trapped’ inside your dead body with your brain still working, if only for a short time.

Survivors of cardiac arrest were aware of what was going on around them while they were ‘dead’ before being ‘brought back to life’, the study revealed. – read more

