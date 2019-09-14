Was There Really No American Flag on Stage at the Democratic Debate in Houston?

There seemed to be no American flag present up on stage at the Democratic primary debate in Houston, Texas, on Thursday night.

A videographer present at the event at Texas Southern University — as well as many others watching the event on television — could find no sign of Old Glory there up front at the venue.

The national anthem was sung at the beginning of the event (though that was not televised — that part was livestreamed only).

Is there really no American flag on stage at the #DemDebate in Houston? More time spent attacking our president tonight than in discussing how to #KeepAmericaGreat pic.twitter.com/y8JcAB9Qcb — LifeZette (@LifeZette) September 13, 2019

And during the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Breanna Lindsey, a 20-year-old student at the school, the American flag was visible as she sang.

But where was the American flag on stage for the television audience at home once the debate started?