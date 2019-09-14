‘I never touched the man,’ Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate insists

Jeffrey Epstein’s former cellmate proclaimed “I never touched the man” in a letter to the Daily News Thursday as a probe into the multimillionaire perv’s suicide continues.
Nick Tartaglione, a former Briarcliff Manor cop facing the death penalty for quadruple murder, insisted in a two-page handwritten note that he shared a cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center with Epstein because he posed no threat to the accused sex trafficker of underage girls.
“As far as Jeff Epstein is concerned, I never touched the man. I despise anyone who hurts children but whatever was going to happen to him, I was not going to be a part of it,” Tartglione, 51, wrote from an 8-by-10-foot cell he called The Box.
“The prison told Epstein they were putting him in a cell with me because they knew I would neither hurt nor extort him. The staff here at MCC had hundreds of inmates to choose from yet I was their first choice,” Tartglione wrote.
Epstein's first attempted suicide on July 23 in the cell he shared with Tartaglione. Sources previously told The News that Tartaglione believed he may have saved Epstein's life by quickly alerting jail staff to the attempted hanging.