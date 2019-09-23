Warren takes aim at Pelosi, Dem leadership over impeachment: ‘Congress failed to act’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took a veiled shot at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in Iowa Saturday for not moving to impeach President Trump, suggesting that Pelosi’s inaction enabled Trump to continue seeking foreign assistance in elections.

“Donald Trump did everything he could to obstruct justice. I read all 448 pages and when I got to the end, I called for the impeachment of Donald Trump,” Warren said at the Polk County Democratic Party’s Steak Fry fundraiser, referring to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“Congress failed to act and now Donald Trump has shown that he believes he is above the law. He has solicited another foreign government to attack our election system,” she added.

Her comments followed reports that the president repeatedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to look into corruption accusations surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

While many Democrats called for impeachment after the report surfaced, Pelosi reportedly has continued to oppose the ramping-up of impeachment proceedings.