Teenager Thunberg Angrily Tells U.N. Climate Summit ‘You Have Stolen My Dreams’ (VIDEO)

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. And yet I’m one of the lucky ones.” Watch in full – @GretaThunberg’s speech to world leaders at the #UNGA Climate Summit. pic.twitter.com/3xnCpbEojZ — UNICEF (@UNICEF) September 23, 2019

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Monday opened the United Nations Climate Action Summit with an angry condemnation of world leaders for failing to take strong measures to combat climate change – “How dare you,” she said.

Days after millions of young people took to the streets worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered for the annual United Nations General Assembly aiming to inject fresh momentum into stalling efforts to curb carbon emissions.

A visibly emotional Thunberg, 16, said in stern remarks at the opening of the summit that the generations that have polluted the most have burdened her and her generation with the extreme impacts of climate change.

“This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you,” said the Swedish teenager, her voice quivering.

“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” Thunberg said, adding that the plans that leaders will unveil will not be enough to respond to the rate of the planet’s warming. – READ MORE