Warren Responds To Revelation She Listed Herself ‘American Indian’ For Texas Bar: ‘I Can’t Go Back’

The Washington Post broke its bad habit of treating Democrats with kid gloves on Tuesday by breaking a damaging story for already embattled presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Just a few days after Warren’s claims to Native American ancestry were back in the news due to her reported apology to Cherokee Nation for her disastrous attempt to use a DNA test to “prove” that she has as little as 1,024th Native blood, the Post revealed that Warren described herself as “American Indian” in her own hand for her application to the State Bar of Texas in 1986.

“Warren filled out the card by hand in neat blue ink and signed it,” the Post reportedTuesday. “Dated April 1986, it is the first document to surface showing Warren making the claim in her own handwriting. Her office didn’t dispute its authenticity.”

Here is the form Elizabeth Warren filled out for the State Bar of Texas claiming American Indian heritage. pic.twitter.com/VwHifS7BCL — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) February 6, 2019

Warren has now responded in a brief interview with the Post. “I can’t go back,” the senator told the paper. “But I am sorry for furthering confusion on tribal sovereignty and tribal citizenship and harm that resulted.”

In its follow-up report, the Post explained that it was able to obtain the previously unreported document through an open records request. The document was written in her own hand, which, as the Post noted Tuesday, is particularly damaging to her because she has largely managed to evade direct blame for past official descriptions of her as a supposed “minority.” – READ MORE