Chicago Police Superintendent: ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett ‘WILL Be Held Accountable’ If He Made A False Crime Report

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson reportedly told local media Tuesday that the Chicago Police Department will pursue a case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett if it turns out Smollett filed a false police report alleging a late night attack.

Smollett was allegedly attacked while walking home from a Subway sandwich shop in downtown Chicago. Smollett says that two men approached him, targeted him with both racial and homophobic slurs, tossed a rope around his neck, and then poured an unspecified liquid on him, which may have been bleach. Smollett reported being injured in the attack, and later told law enforcement officials that the two attackers yelled “Welcome to MAGA country!” during the incident.

Fox 32 reporter Rafer Weigel reported Tuesday that he spoke to Police Superintendent Johnson and that Johnson told him Smollett is “still being treated as a victim” in his case, but that the police are pursuing all angles of the event.

#ChicagoPolice Supt Eddie Johnson says #JussieSmollett is still being treated as the victim in this case but if the investigation does reveal he made a false report he will be held accountable. — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 5, 2019

Sources close to the Chicago Police Department also tell The Daily Wire that police have filed a series of subpoenas in order to compel the production of Smollett’s phone records from the night of the attack, a report apparently confirmed by CWB Chicago.- READ MORE