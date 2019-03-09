Warren on Fox: I understand why DNC is refusing to give debate to ‘propaganda machine’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Friday that she supports the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) decision to refuse to let Fox News host a presidential primary debate.

“I do understand that when more and more keeps coming out about how Fox News was just operating as an arm of the Trump campaign and then the Trump administration, boy, that doesn’t much look like we really have a free and independent press,” the 2020 presidential candidate said on MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber.”

“It just looks like a propaganda machine,” she added.

Warren’s comments came after the DNC announced Wednesday that it would not permit the network to host a presidential primary debate, citing an explosive story in The New Yorker that alleged close coordination between Fox News and President Trump’s inner circle.

Warren has appeared on Fox News before for an interview with Bret Baier in January. Chris Wallace has also said that Warren has agreed to appear on his “Fox News Sunday” program, The New York Times reported this week. – MORE