MOB RULE: CNN Hired A Republican Editor. Leftists Whined, So Now She’s A Commentator.

Former spokeswoman for the Department of Justice Sarah Isgur will no longer be joining CNN as a political editor. She will now join as a political commentator.

Isgur had gone through the hiring process and was announced as a 2020 political editor for the network on Feb. 19, 2019. Isgur had no previous experience in a newsroom, but had apparently impressed CNN management enough to get the job.

Isgur worked for the DOJ under former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and had drafted the statement announcing Rod Rosenstein would be leaving the Department, according to Axios. Previously, she had been Carly Fiorina’s campaign manager when the former Hewlett-Packard executive ran for office in 2016. In that role, Isgur was critical of then-candidate Donald Trump. She had also previously worked for the Republican National Committee and Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign.

Politico noted that it was uncommon for former political operatives to oversee news coverage when it announced the hiring of Isgur.

A backlash immediately ensued, with Leftists claiming she could not be impartial when it comes to news coverage (as if CNN is known for impartiality). Jonah Goldberg wrote in National Review at the time that going from politics to journalism may be more acceptable than journalism to politics