Warren: Officials have duty ‘to invoke 25th amendment’ if they think Trump is unfit

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass), a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, on Sunday said that Trump administration officials have a constitutional duty to invoke the 25th amendment if they believe the president cannot fulfill his job, saying their loyalty should be to “the Constitution” and not to the president.

“My point here is that if they believe that Donald Trump cannot fulfill the obligations of his office, then they have a constitutional responsibility to invoke the 25th amendment,” Warren said during a news conference after a rally in Las Vegas, according to The Nevada Independent.

“Their loyalty under law is not to him personally. It is to the Constitution of the United States and to the people of United States.”

The comments from Warren came days after CBS aired a segment of an interview with former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe in which he said top Justice Department officials discussed launching an effort to invoke the 25th Amendment to force Trump out of office following former FBI Director James Comey’s firing in May 2017.

READ MORE