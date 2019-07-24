Warren compares herself, ‘green manufacturing plan’ to JFK and Apollo mission

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., suggested on Saturday that her presidential campaign plan to combat climate change was analogous to former President John F. Kennedy’s efforts to put a man on the moon.

“The Apollo 11 mission is a perfect reminder that if we dream big enough, fight hard enough, and invest in American ingenuity, we can accomplish incredible things,” she tweeted after promoting her “Green Manufacturing Plan.” “In fact, we can protect our planet for generations to come,” Warren added.

Her comments came on the 50th anniversary of the first time man walked on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission delivered on President Kennedy’s 1961 promise to land an American on the Moon by the end of that decade and signaled victory in the space race with the Soviet Union.

The challenge of outpacing the Soviets appeared to remind Warren of her own “bold commitment.”

“President Kennedy knew that we didn’t have the technology to achieve this goal at first — and his commitment spurred a decade of scientific and technological mobilization leading up to the moon landing,” she said in another tweet. “To tackle climate change today, we need to make another bold commitment.”

She pointed to her "Green Apollo Program" which pledged to fight climate change with $400 billion in government funding.