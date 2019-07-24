U.S. Sides With Vietnam in Maritime Dispute With China

The State Department has warned China to halt “bullying” in the South China Sea as part of a dispute with Vietnam over oil and gas exploration in the disputed waterway.

In a blunt statement issued Saturday, department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said China was interfering with Vietnam’s “long-standing” exploration and production of undersea energy resources.

“China’s repeated provocative actions aimed at the offshore oil and gas development of other claimant states threaten regional energy security and undermine the free and open Indo-Pacific energy market,” Ortagus said.

“China should cease its bullying behavior and refrain from engaging in this type of provocative and destabilizing activity,” she stated.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this year that China has been blocking development in the South China Sea through coercive measures and as a result is preventing regional states from developing an estimated $2.5 trillion in energy reserves.


