Warren Claims Fox News Is ‘Hate-For-Profit Racket’ That Creates ‘Life and Death Consequences’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) smeared Fox News as “hate-for-profit racket” in an announcement about her refusal to be interviewed on the network.

Several 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates have opted to do their own town hall on Fox News since the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that they would not allow the network to host a debate.

Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have both participated in a Fox News town hall interview in an attempt to capture the eye of independent voters who are also consistent viewers of the network.

I love town halls. I’ve done more than 70 since January, and I’m glad to have a television audience be a part of them. Fox News has invited me to do a town hall, but I’m turning them down—here’s why… — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019

Hate-for-profit works only if there’s profit, so Fox News balances a mix of bigotry, racism, and outright lies with enough legit journalism to make the claim to advertisers that it’s a reputable news outlet. It’s all about dragging in ad money—big ad money. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 14, 2019

The candidates also have the opportunity to speak before a much larger audience. During Klobuchar’s town hall last week, more than 1.6 million viewers heard the candidate’s vision for the future. Sanders captured more than 2.5 million viewersduring his townhall with Fox. – READ MORE