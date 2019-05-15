Warren Claims Fox News Is ‘Hate-For-Profit Racket’ That Creates ‘Life and Death Consequences’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) smeared Fox News as “hate-for-profit racket” in an announcement about her refusal to be interviewed on the network.
Several 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates have opted to do their own town hall on Fox News since the Democratic National Committee (DNC) announced that they would not allow the network to host a debate.
Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have both participated in a Fox News town hall interview in an attempt to capture the eye of independent voters who are also consistent viewers of the network.
The candidates also have the opportunity to speak before a much larger audience. During Klobuchar’s town hall last week, more than 1.6 million viewers heard the candidate’s vision for the future. Sanders captured more than 2.5 million viewersduring his townhall with Fox. – READ MORE