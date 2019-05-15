Mark Cuban says ‘nobody’ can beat Trump in 2020 ‘right now’: report

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban said in an interview Tuesday that he doesn’t think any of the Democratic candidates for president right now can beat President Trump.

“Nobody right now,” Cuban said when asked which candidate has the best chance of dashing the president’s re-election hopes.

“Politicians are the least trusted of every profession,” the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks told CNBC. “If you look at why people voted for Donald Trump, in my opinion, first and foremost it was because he wasn’t a politician.”

Cuban also called the candidates’ campaign proposals “headline porn,” claiming none of the policies would be legislatively viable.

He also admitted he’s considering running for president himself but isn’t planning on it soon. – READ MORE