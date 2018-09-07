Warren calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked against Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Thursday she believes it’s time for White House officials to invoke the 25th Amendment and begin the process of removing President Trump from office.

The comments come one day after a blistering op-ed published in The New York Times by an anonymous senior administration official that blasted Trump as amoral and “anti-democratic” and said staffers must constantly rebut the president’s “misguided impulses” and “worst inclinations.”

“If senior administration officials think the president of the United States is not able to do his job, then they should invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren told CNN.

"The Constitution provides for a procedure whenever the vice president and senior officials think the president can't do his job. It does not provide that senior officials go around the president — take documents off his desk, write anonymous op-eds. … Every one of these officials have sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States. It's time for them to do their job," she added.

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple actually agrees with President Trump on something: The anonymous op-ed about the “resistance” to Trump among administration officials published by The New York Times is indeed “gutless.”

In an op-ed for the Post published Wednesday, Wemple argues that the Times has simply “​​package[d] old news in an anonymous op-ed,” in what amounts to nothing more than a “PR stunt.”

“Like most anonymous quotes and tracts, this one is a PR stunt,” writes Wemple. “Mr. Senior Administration Official gets to use the distributive power of the New York Times to recast an entire class of federal appointees. No longer are they enablers of a foolish and capricious president. They are now the country’s most precious and valued patriots. In an appearance on Wednesday afternoon, the president pronounced it all a ‘gutless’ exercise. No argument here.”

Wemple begins by providing some highlights of the "remarkable work" of news outlets in documenting the pushback against the president within his own administration. The point, he explains, is that there's "not a lot of news value" in the Times' big anonymous op-ed, which fails to present anything "fresh."