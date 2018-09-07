WATCH: Feinstein Tries To Nail Kavanaugh On Guns, Completely Fails

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) tried to trip up Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Wednesday over the Second Amendment.

“I’ve been very interested in your thinking on assault weapons,” Feinstein told Kavanaugh. “You specifically argued that the D.C. assault weapons ban was unconstitutional and I think because you said these weapons were in common use. What did you base your conclusion that assault weapons are in common use and what evidence or study did you use to do that?”

Feinstein: Assault weapons are not in common use Kavanaugh: There are millions & millions & millions of semiautomatic rifles that are possessed F: Numbers determine common use? Common use is an activity. It's not common storage or possession K: They're widely used & possessed pic.twitter.com/ukg2HiGmPu — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2018

National Review‘s David French explains that “a number of Democrats are well aware that if an assault-weapons-ban case is heard by the Supreme Court, then the ‘common use for lawful purpose’ standard is likely going to dictate the case. If it does, most assault-weapons bans will likely fall. After all, the AR-15 and its variants are the most popular rifles in America today, owned by millions of Americans yet rarely used in crime.”- READ MORE

During Day One Of Brett Kavanaugh’s Confirmation Hearings, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-ca) Accused Him Of Being Beyond “pro-gun” And Suggested More People Will Die In Mass Shootings If He Is Confirmed.

ABC News tweeted video of Feinstein addressing Kavanaugh, saying, “The president that nominated you has said, ‘I will nominate someone… pro-gun.’ We believe what he said.”

Sen. Feinstein recalls era before Roe v. Wade at Kavanaugh hearing: "I saw what happened to young women who became pregnant." "The president that nominated you has said, 'I will nominate someone who is anti-choice and pro-gun.' We believe what he said." https://t.co/iLPlbFnv5v pic.twitter.com/FFDh68gtX0 — ABC News (@ABC) September 4, 2018

Feinstein added, “It’s pretty clear that your views go way beyond simply being ‘pro-gun.’” Huff Post then noted that Feinstein suggested a confirmation of Kavanaugh will mark an end to “assault weapons” bans, as she claimed he would hold AR-15 and similar rifles as constitutionally protected.

.@SenFeinstein: “If the Supreme Court were to adopt your reasoning I fear the number of victims would continue to grow and citizens would be rendered powerless in enacting sensible gun laws.” pic.twitter.com/gj08RtJVM2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 4, 2018

She also intimated there would be more school shootings if Kavanaugh were confirmed, chiefly because of the continued legality of “assault weapons.” Feinstein claimed there have been 273 school shootings since the heinous December 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary, and that such shootings would actually grow with Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court of the United States. – READ MORE