Warnock’s Spiritual Mentor Called for the ‘Destruction of Everything White’

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock has praised his religious mentor, Dr. James Hal Cone, as a “poignant and powerful voice” of high “spiritual magnitude.”

Cone, however, was a controversial theologian who argued that white Christians are “satanic” and advocated for the “destruction of everything white” in society.

Warnock has described Cone, who served as his academic adviser at the Union Theological Seminary, as his “mentor.”

The candidate’s ties to radical theologians, including Rev. Jeremiah Wright, now threaten to complicate his candidacy in a hotly contested Senate race that could tip the balance of the upper chamber. Cone’s divisive rhetoric, and Warnock’s subsequent praise for him, may pose new challenges for Warnock, a political unknown until earlier this year. Warnock’s public defense of Wright’s “God Damn America” speech in 2008—which President Obama denounced as offensive after his own ties to Wright came to light—has also come under scrutiny. Wright has also credited Cone’s work for inspiring his own religious philosophy. – READ MORE

