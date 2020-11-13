Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus “Won’t Be A Pandemic For Much Longer”

In the latest example of the often conflicting messages about the coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that COVID-19 “won’t be a pandemic a lot longer” thanks to the rapid progress on vaccines. His message was seemingly out of step with that of President-elect Joe Biden, who has urged Americans to keep wearing those masks as cases surge to new records and the world faces a long, dark winter before vaccine distribution can begin.

Of course, as WHO and the Gates Foundation struggle to raise some $18 billion for their ‘Covax’ program to help vaccinate poorer nations, we’ve seen some scientists warn that certain countries like India and others likely won’t ever be able to distribute mRNA vaccines like those being manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, due to the complexity of shipping and storing the vaccines, which must be kept at sub-zero temps.

“Certainly it’s not going to be a pandemic for a lot longer because I believe the vaccines are going to turn that around,” Fauci said.

That’s not to say the virus isn’t here to stay in some form, he added.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --