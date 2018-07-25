WARNING GRAPHIC: Survival Tips For Corrupt FBI & DOJ Facing Federal Prison; “What happens if You Have to Fight in Prison?” (Video)

As a public service for some of the FBI and DOJ personnel under investigation — or numerous investigations — we want to help educate recently retired or fired law enforcement about life after the U.S. government if you got busted breaking a law or two.

Or three. Or even more.

It is all about helping you to assimilate to life outside of public “service.”

A public service announcement for those who are and were so dedicated to public service.

In case you get rolled up on in the yard.

Or find yourselves showering with a dozen strangers. In a federal prison.

You’re welcome. From Big Herc’s Fresh Out Series:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1