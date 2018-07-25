Liberal Facebook Just Lost $150 Billion in market capitalization in under two hours

Well, it couldn’t last forever.

And Zuckerberg had it coming. If you believe in karma.

Facebook’s investors have been brushing off the company’s political and privacy scandals since the 2016 US election. That was until Facebook chief financial officer David Wehner said on a second-quarter earnings call today (July 25) that those scandals would take an extensive toll on the company’s finances.

Facebook expects revenue deceleration “in the high single digits for the next couple of quarters,” Wehner said, responding to an analyst who asked about the company’s “fairly dramatic deceleration in revenue growth.” And Wall Street shuddered.

Facebook’s stock plunged by as much as 23% in after-hours trading, slashing more than $150 billion off the company’s market capitalization.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1