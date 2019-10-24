WARNING GRAPHIC: More Leaked Photos Show Naked, Doped-Up Congresswoman Showing Off Nazi-Era Tattoo, Smoking Bong Nude with Staff

More graphic and naked photos of Democratic Congresswoman Katie Hill have been leaked.

And they are not flattering: smoking a bong naked, making out with a a young staffer/aide, sporting a Nazi-era tattoo. It just keeps getting more insane for the neophyte Congresswoman from California.

Welcome to the Democratic party, after dark.

Doped up and naked with staffers, all on your tax dollars.

The congresswoman, 32, was previously pictured naked brushing the young woman’s hair, who DailyMail.com can identity as Morgan Desjardins, 24, from Santa Clarita, California.

Desjardins began a relationship with Hill and Heslep shortly after she started working for Hill in 2017, before the three-way affair broke down this summer when Hill told both her husband and her lover that she wanted to focus on her work.

The Congresswoman has not resigned nor has she been asked to do so by Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Typical DC, same old Swamp.

One of the most scandalous photographs, shows a naked Hill holding a giant bong filled with a murky brown liquid, taken on September 11, 2017. On her bikini line is a tattoo of a Nazi-era Iron Cross

But have no fear, even GOP House members have jumped on the leave the naked-bong-smoking-making-out-with-her-aide Congresswoman alone.

You're kind of a dumb ass, Gaetz. In case no one has said that to you in the last 15 minutes, I'm saying it. https://t.co/SkExqP2SIF — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) October 24, 2019

And you pay these people. Incredible.

