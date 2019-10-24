Hillary Clinton Advisor Claims She Hasn’t Ruled Out A 2020 Run For President

A longtime adviser to Hillary Clinton, Philippe Reines, is sparking more speculation that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate isn’t closing the doors on a 2020 presidential run.

He continued, “If she still thought that now, if she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump, I think she would think about it long and hard.”

Asked if Clinton “hasn’t foreclosed the possibility” of a 2020 bid, Reines responded, “No, she has not.”

“This is a huge if. But if she were jump in for whatever reason, and the party has moved someplace that she hasn’t, then she won’t get the votes. That’s the point of the primary. […] If she were to run, and people think that she’s too left, too right, too center, whatever you want to call it, that’s the beauty of it. They get to vote against whoever they want.”

Noting that Clinton wouldn't run due to "anxiety" about the current 2020 Democratic candidates, Reines suggested the "reason" she'd jump into the race would be because "she would be the best person, not only to beat Donald Trump, but to govern after Donald Trump."