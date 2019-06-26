WaPo: Biden’s Had ‘An Explosion of Wealth’ Since Leaving White House

New reporting from the Washington Post details how former vice president Biden has earned millions of dollars since leaving the White House in what the Post described as “an explosion of wealth.”

Biden’s newfound wealth since leaving public office has mostly come from paid speeches, some of which earned him as much as $200,000, and book deals. The book deal for his 2017 memoir Promise Me, Dad was reportedly worth $8 million and covered three books from Biden and his wife, of which two have been published.

The former vice president’s campaign said he has given fewer than 50 paid speeches in the years since serving alongside President Obama but declined to give further details to the Post about how much he made from these speeches. Four contracts unearthed by the Post show Biden making between $150,000 to $200,000 per speaking appearance.

According to the Post, Biden requests the same meal of “angel hair pomodoro, a caprese salad, topped off with raspberry sorbet with biscotti,” before delivering his paid speeches. Hosts were asked to have the meal prepared 30 minutes ahead of Biden’s arrival at the speaking venue. Additional requests from the Biden team included a fully stocked beverage selection of bottled water, Coke Zero, Regular Coke, Orange Gatorade and black coffee as well as a full-length mirror and portable steamer. – READ MORE