Want Your Mouth To Be Magically Delicious? Throw This Lucky Charms-Inspired Beer Down Your Gullet

A Virginia brewing company wants to take beer-lovers on a ride back to their childhoods, scrambling out of bed on Saturday mornings to watch cartoons and sift through a box of Lucky Charms to dig for colorful marshmallows.

Smartmouth Brewing Company is launching an IPA on Saturday called “Saturday Morning.” The brew is hyped as having flavors reminiscent of the iconic breakfast cereal. Actual toasted marshmallows and dehydrated marshmallow bits were used in the mash, according to the company’s launch announcement.

Brewery spokesman Chris Neikirk said while the beer is not marketed to children, it is “a beer evoking nostalgia in adults who remember days when Saturday mornings were a time that you sat around watching cartoons and playing games,” in an interview with USA Today.

Neikirk also described the 6.6 percent ABV beer as having a note “sweet and citrus, with orange and pear aromas. It has a soft pillowy body with a slight cereal taste.”

General Mills, which manufactures Lucky Charms, was not aware of the cereal-inspired beer, according to the cereal company’s spokesman, MarketWatch reported.

Beer drinkers can find the recipe on draft or in cans at the brewer’s Virginia Beach and Norfolk locations, and throughout Virginia to limited bars and specialty liquor stores.

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation