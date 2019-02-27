Democrats Block Republicans From Saving Infants BORN ALIVE From Botched Abortions

On Monday evening, Senate Democrats blocked their Republican counterparts from protecting infants born alive after botched abortion procedures. The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which is sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), failed to pass the Senate with a vote of 53-44, seven votes shy of the required 60.

Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act would mandate doctors attempt to save born-alive infants instead of allowing them to die.

The bill amends the criminal code to “prohibit a health care practitioner from failing to exercise the proper degree of care in the case of a child who survives an abortion or attempted abortion.”

“If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States, and entitled to all the protections of such laws,” reads the legislation, adding: “Any infant born alive after an abortion or within a hospital, clinic, or other facility has the same claim to the protection of the law that would arise for any newborn, or for any person who comes to a hospital, clinic, or other facility for screening and treatment or otherwise becomes a patient within its care.”

Only three Democrats voted for the bill: Sen. Bob Casey Jr. (D-PA), Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), reported National Review's Alexandra DeSanctis.