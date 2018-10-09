Want to Get Rich? Be a Professional Left-Wing Protester Like Flake’s Elevator Gal

Being a professional protester can be quite lucrative. Take, for example, Ana Maria Archila, who makes nearly three times the annual U.S. median household income doing things like confronting Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator.

Archila (pictured above right) is one of eight officials making two and three times, or more, above the U.S. Census Bureau’s median average U.S. household income of $60,336 working for the tax-exempt nonprofit Center for Popular Democracy (CPD). Thanks to her encounter with Flake (above left), she is likely the most famous of the eight.

Archila is thus among the leaders of one of the Left’s best-funded activist groups, making a way of life in organizing, funding and leading protests on behalf of a host of left-wing causes and campaigns across the country.

She received total compensation in 2016 of $178,071 as co-executive director, according to CPD’s most recent publicly available tax return, which also lists her as its principle officer.

Archila is also listed with the same title and compensation for the Center for Popular Democracy Action Fund Inc., a 501(c)(4) advocacy and lobbying group that uses the same street address as CPD.- READ MORE