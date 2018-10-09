Democrats Set First 2020 Presidential Primary Debate — And It’s Just Months Away

Democrats are already planning their first 2020 primary debate, and it will likely be in the “first quarter of 2019,” The Week reports.

According to an interview with former presidential adviser David Axelrod, Democrats are already organizing the first of what will no doubt be many debates between contenders for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. With so many potential contenders, it seems, they have to get started early.

“By the early spring at the latest you’ll be seeing debates, and I think probably in the first quarter of 2019,” Axelrod told the Politico podcast. “I think the sense of urgency among Democrats, and the sense of possibility among potential candidates is such that you’re going to see that.” – READ MORE