Wall Street billionaire, ex-Citigroup president caught up in prostitution sting that ensnared Robert Kraft

NFL owner Robert Kraft isn’t the only prominent name—or billionaire– snagged in a Florida prostitution bust.

Others named in the sweeping sex sting include billionaire Wall Street financier John Childs, as well as a former Citigroup president and a president of a Florida Boys and Girls Club, according to reports.

At the same time, WPEC-TV reported Friday that the probe also nabbed three former law enforcement officers in Indian River County.

Childs, 77, the founder of Boston private equity firm J.W. Childs Associates, was charged with soliciting a prostitute by the Vero Beach Police Department, Bloomberg Newsreported Friday. He was one of 165 charged in Vero Beach as part of the multijurisdiction criminal investigation into Florida massage parlors.

Childs, who has a home in Vero Beach, hasn’t been arrested. “I have received no contact by the police department about this charge,” he told Bloomberg on the phone. “The accusation of solicitation of prostitution is totally false. I have retained a lawyer.”

Bloomberg News in another report named John Havens, Citigroup’s former president and chief operation officer, as one of those caught up in the prostitution probe in Palm Beach County. – READ MORE