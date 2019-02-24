 

Bart Scott Says Patriots Should Lose Their Draft Picks After Kraft Prostitution Allegation

The Sports World Was Rocked On Friday Morning Folowing The Announcement By Police In Jupiter, Florida, That Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Was Going To Be Charged With Two Counts Of Soliciting Prostitution.

The explosive news brought forth no shortage of suggestions for legal actions and punishments that the league could take against Kraft. However, former Jets linebacker Bart Scott had perhaps the hottest of all hot-take ideas for a potential punishment.

On WFAN’s Carlin, Maggie, and Bart show on Friday, Scott suggested that New England lose all of their draft picks.

The Patriots owner can face a maximum of a seven-figure fine and the loss of a mid-round draft pick. – READ MORE

 

Staff