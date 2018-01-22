Wall St. Heavyweight Ortel: The Key to Understanding Uranium One, Russia, and the Clintons

Solid truths about the 2016 presidential race are now emerging despite liberal journalists’ being locked in their echo chamber convinced ab initio that President Donald Trump will be impeached for colluding with the Russian government to trounce former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Unlocking lingering mysteries about the Clinton family’s machinations with their Clinton Foundation and related “charities,” particularly during former President Barack Obama’s tenure in the White House, should accelerate as governments worldwide empower law enforcement agencies to find answers to basic questions.

Follow the money for real motives. So far, special counsel Robert Mueller has surfaced no tangible evidence of “collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, or foreign interests.

However, on Jan. 12, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced an 11-count indictment against the operator of a nuclear fuel transportation company based in Maryland, alleging criminal activities dating from 2009 that likely will tie to Uranium One, now controlled by Russia.

Why care about uranium? Uranium is a key component for nuclear fuel. The processing, transporting, and storing of uranium are activities the federal government regulates to protect public safety and to stop enemies from using enriched uranium to build nuclear weapons.

Failures to control use of uranium inside America’s borders are deeply disturbing, but does it actually matter how we source uranium?

Supplies are plentiful on world markets, and prices have continuously dropped from pre-crisis peaks for the past 11 years, so some argue relying on imported uranium poses minimal dangers. Since June 2007, the per-pound price of uranium has tumbled 83 percent from $136 to $24, on a fairly consistent downward trajectory.

There are abundant supplies of uranium. Current estimates of known reserves suggest that we presently have enough uranium on the planet to service 90 years’ of use at current consumption levels.

