Sen. Bernie Sanders Claims He Doesn’t ‘Recall’ 2013 Government Shutdown Quote — Here’s The Clip (VIDEO)

On Friday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appeared on MSNBC. During his segment, host Ali Velshi played a clip of OMB Director Mick Mulvaney reciting a direct quote from Sanders regarding the 2013 government shutdown:

What they [Republicans] are saying to the American people tonight is: “Maybe we have lost the presidential election; maybe we’ve lost seats in the Senate and in the House. It doesn’t matter! We can now bring the government to a shutdown – throw some 800,000 hard working Americans out on the street, and we are going to get our way no matter what.”

Mulvaney then commented on the Sanders quote: “This is exactly what they accused the Republicans of doing back in 2013. There is absolutely no reason to have to insert a DACA discussion, immigration discussion into the funding bill today.” – READ MORE

The federal probe into a 2010 land deal orchestrated by former Burlington College president Jane Sanders, wife of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has deepened. VTDigger has confirmed that a grand jury has compelled sworn witness testimony in the case.

The Vermont U.S. Attorney’s office has interviewed at least one witness before the grand jury to determine whether indictments should be handed down.

Former Burlington College board member Robin Lloyd says she testified for about an hour on Oct. 26 before a grand jury at the federal courthouse in Burlington.

Paul Van de Graaf, chief of the criminal division for the U.S. attorney’s office in Vermont, questioned Lloyd about her role as the development chair of the college’s board of trustees during a period when Sanders was collecting donations and pledges for the purchase of a $10 million city lakefront property.

Lloyd, who is publisher of the progressive website Toward Freedom, kept copious board meeting minutes as the development chair for the college. In the interview with Van de Graaf, Lloyd said he “was focused on what I knew about who had been approached for contributions.”

“I helped provide a timeline of what happened — and when — in terms of development,” Lloyd said. “It was general questions about donors, and money coming in.”

Jane and Bernie Sanders have vehemently denied any impropriety surrounding the land deal.

Jeff Weaver, a spokesman for the Sanders and former campaign manager, told Seven Days Sunday night, “We have absolutely no reason to believe that there is a grand jury empaneled to examine Burlington College, Jane Sanders, or any aspect of Dr. Sanders’ service as president of Burlington College. As best we can tell, the current news reports are simply recycling an account of a government interview of a witness from several months ago. Nothing new here.”

Lloyd’s appearance is the first public confirmation that the federal government has compelled a grand jury. – READ MORE