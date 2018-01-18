‘Wake Me When He’s Dead’: Rupert Murdoch Hospitalized For Serious Back Injury; Critics Mock Him On Social Media

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has been hospitalized due to a serious back injury he sustained while vacationing on his son Lachlan’s yacht in the Caribbean earlier this month, according to Vanity Fair.

Though the source of the injury remains unclear, the 86-year-old has been recovering in a Los Angeles hospital following the New Year’s holiday. In an email to his staff last Friday night, Murdoch said he was “well on the road” to recovery.

How can you injure your back without a spine? — Jamie (@jamieb1302) January 17, 2018

Reading between the lines: They have found a human specimen to harvest organs from in order to complete transplant operation to extend the devil's time on earth — Rigs (@RRigs) January 17, 2018

Hopefully he's in constant agonizing pain. — Justin Brock (@MrVegeta83) January 17, 2018

It goes without mentioning that leftists have responded to the news with schadenfreude giddiness. “Wake me when he’s dead,” “how can you injure your back without a spine,” and “it’s called Karma” were just some of the many responses. – READ MORE

As California is burning from wild fires and the lives of tens of thousands of Americans are devastated, there is one person who isn’t too upset over the destruction of at least one home.

Neera Tanden, the president of the liberal Center for American Progress and frequent cable news commentator, was more than happy that “karma” had burned down the home of Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp, which owns Fox News.

Reacting to the news of Murdoch’s misfortune, Tanden retweeted the information and added, “There’s a God. And she’s unhappy.”

Tanden was then asked by a Twitter user, “You seriously hope that your political appointees have their homes burned down?”