Passenger Turned Away From Two Flights After He Puts On 10 Shirts, 8 Pairs Of Pants To Avoid Baggage Fee

Tired of sky-high fees to check your bag at the airport?

Then do what Ryan Carney Williams did: Wear all your clothes for the entire trip on the flight.

Williams, who goes by the name of Ryan Hawaii on Twitter, was flying from Iceland to London on a British Airways flight. He donned eight pairs of pants and 10 shirts to avoid paying the baggage fee.

But the airliner refused to allow him on the plane with the ticket he bought. He was reportedly stopped from boarding his flight back to London for pulling a Joey Tribbiani.

Williams took to Twitter to tell his tale. “@British_Airways hi being held at Iceland Keflavik airport because I had no baggage put all the clothes on and they still won’t let me on. Racial profiling?” he tweeted. – READ MORE

A passenger aboard a United Airlines flight from Denver to Hawaii claims the airline “ruined a lot of people’s vacations” by failing to service the plane’s bathrooms before takeoff on Sunday.

United Flight 1219, which left for Hawaii just before noon, was forced to divert back to San Francisco after the “lavatories had reached capacity” before the aircraft was able to arrive at its intended destination of Lihue, in Kauai, United confirmed in a statement.

“I am very sorry that our lavatories had reached capacity while Flight 1219 was en route to Lihue,” said a representative for United in a statement to passengers, according to Fox 31. “A decision was made to turn back and land in San Francisco where arrangements were made to change planes. I can appreciate that this experience was disappointing and unpleasant.”

A representative for United further tells Fox News that the flight was “diverted to San Francisco for a mechanical issue with the lavatories,” although he declined to specify the issue. – READ MORE

A passenger jet skidded off the runway at a Turkish airport Saturday and plunged down the side of the cliff just a few feet away from the Black Sea, sparking mass panic among travelers and crewmembers.

The Pegasus Airlines Boeing 737-800 aircraft carrying 168 passengers and crewmembers had a “runway excursion incident” while landing at the Trabzon Airport, the airline said in a statement on Sunday. Photos showed the aircraft on a muddy slope with its nose dangerously close to the Black Sea coast.

“All 162 passengers, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board,” the airline said.

Passengers on the jet told state-run news agency Anadolu there was “panic” and “screaming” when the aircraft careened off the runway. – READ MORE