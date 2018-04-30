Waffle House shooting hero raises more than $183K for victims’ families

James Shaw Jr., the man hailed a hero after wrestling a gun away from a man in a Tennessee Waffle House, has raised more than $183,000 for the victims.

Shaw, 29, originally set up a GoFundMe page to raise a goal of $15,000 for the victim’s families.

However, that the site has collected over $183,000 by Saturday.

Shaw sustained a gunshot wound and burns when he grabbed the assault-style rifle away from a gunman who opened fire at the restaurant last week. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1