VP Harris slated for ‘one-on-one’ with Bill Clinton to discuss ’empowering women and girls’

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to sit down with former President Bill Clinton for a “one-on-one conversation” at a Clinton Foundation event this week, where the two will discuss “empowering women and girls.”

Politico reporter Christopher Cadelago broke the news on Twitter, sharing that a press release touting an event for the Clinton Global Initiative University has on its Friday afternoon schedule “ one-one-one conversation with President Clinton and Vice President Kamala Harris on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and empowering women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.”

More here on the event, which is being held in partnership with Harris’ alma mater, Howard https://t.co/fL6UHa0GCx — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 23, 2021

The online schedule for the event held in conjunction with Harris’ alma mater, Howard University, does not list her. – READ MORE

