Kamala Harris Breaks Precedent, Skips Saluting Military Before Boarding Air Force Two

Vice President Kamala Harris has broken a tradition maintained by at least the last two of her predecessors and skipped saluting military guards before boarding Air Force Two.

Harris was captured on video Monday walking past servicemen without saluting before boarding the jet. Former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden each maintained the practice of saluting servicemen before boarding and after exiting the plane during their tenures, according to Fox News.

DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military. pic.twitter.com/7QFHzamnt7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) March 23, 2021

The incident appears not to be a one-off as Fox News has reported that Harris has declined to salute her military guards on at least three other occasions.- READ MORE

