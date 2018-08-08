Voter Fraud: 670 Ballots Cast in Georgia Precinct with 276 Voters

Six hundred and seventy ballots were cast in a Georgia precinct with 276 registered voters in the state’s primary election, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

A northeastern Georgia precinct located in Habersham County had 276 registered voters before the state’s primary elections at the end of May, but 670 votes were recorded—indicating that 276 percent of voters turned out in Georgia’s primary election, McClatchy reported.

The recently publicized voting irregularities come as the state investigated other instances of voter fraud—including one where an Atlanta City Hall staffer claimed she had to “print and deliver 500 blank absentee ballots” to an advocacy group staffer and pick up additional ballots from the Atlanta mayor’s campaign office to drop them off at an office in Fulton County.

Part of the reason for the increase in voter fraud claims stems from concerns about the security of Georgia’s electronic voting systems, as Georgia is one of a handful of states, including New Jersey, South Carolina, Delaware, and Louisiana, that uses electronic voting machines that do not produce a paper trail for voters to verify their ballots.

Elections experts say the lack of a paper trail makes the ballots difficult to audit. – READ MORE

Actor Peter Fonda, who last made headlines when he said he wanted to “rip Barron Trump from his mother” and put him in a “cage with pedophiles,” is back in the headlines again.

This time, Fonda suggests Democrats commit voter fraud so they can win elections. Oh, and mail fraud, or theft, or some sort of other serious crime.

Responding to a follower on Twitter who expressed concern that “only 21 percent” of millennials voted in the last election, Fonda wrote: “Then we have to take them by the hand and lead them to the water and teach them to drink! If you have a millennial in your family, take their early ballots, fill them out and mail them in, or take the ballot to the voting place and give it to the officials… no more worrying!”- READ MORE

