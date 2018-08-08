    True Pundit

    Democrat Senator: ‘Survival of Our Democracy’ Depends on Banning Conservative Websites From Social Media

    Posted on
    Democrat Chris Murphy wants Chinese style censorship of people he doesn’t agree with politically.

    Chris Murphy tweeted: Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it.

    On Monday Facebook caved to the leftist media mob demanding censorship of InfoWars and permanently banned their page.- READ MORE

    Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday called out Senator Murphy following his open admission of the Democrat plan to purge conservatives from the internet.

    Democrat Senator Chris Murphy did not like being called out by Donald Trump Jr. and then compared the left’s plan to purge conservative content from the internet to Donald Trump’s mean tweets against the fake news media.- READ MORE

