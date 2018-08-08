Democrat Senator: ‘Survival of Our Democracy’ Depends on Banning Conservative Websites From Social Media

Democrat Chris Murphy wants Chinese style censorship of people he doesn’t agree with politically.

Chris Murphy tweeted: Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it.

Infowars is the tip of a giant iceberg of hate and lies that uses sites like Facebook and YouTube to tear our nation apart. These companies must do more than take down one website. The survival of our democracy depends on it. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 6, 2018

On Monday Facebook caved to the leftist media mob demanding censorship of InfoWars and permanently banned their page.

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday called out Senator Murphy following his open admission of the Democrat plan to purge conservatives from the internet.

A Democrat Senator openly admitting that Big Tech's censorship campaign is really about purging all conservative media. How long before Big Tech and their Democrat friends move to censor and purge @BreitbartNews, @DailyCaller and other conservatives voices from their platforms? https://t.co/sFS7mr8Pco — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 7, 2018

1. Uh, POTUS is engaged in a DAILY bullying campaign to try to censor the press. 2. The "slippery slope" argument is right wing tripe. No company is compelled to smear the reputations of dead kids' parents, and no elected official (even Democrats) are required to stand idly by. https://t.co/N14bpvFSXh — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 7, 2018

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy did not like being called out by Donald Trump Jr. and then compared the left's plan to purge conservative content from the internet to Donald Trump's mean tweets against the fake news media.

