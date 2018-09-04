Virginia town where Red Hen refused to serve Sarah Sanders is trying to recover its image

A small town in Virginia is attempting a reputation makeover after a restaurant in the area infamously refused to serve White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders in June.

The area’s regional tourism board is pulling together emergency funds to boost its digital marketing campaign, the Roanoke Times reported Sunday. The money is normally saved, however, officials agreed the region is in desperate need of positive coverage after the Sanders controversy.

The tourism board serves Lexington, Va., where The Red Hen is located, and other communities that are about three hours from Washington, D.C.

Following the incident, the tourism board was flooded with thousands of calls and emails — and the complaints are still coming. The office received a letter Thursday from a Georgia family that wrote to say it would never return because of what happened.

“For a town our size, it was a significant impact,” Patty Williams, the director of marketing, told the Roanoke Times. – READ MORE

A White House correspondent who often says outrageous things on CNN, where she moonlights as a contributor, says Press Secretary Sarah Sanders should for pay her bodyguard for “stirring it up.”

April Ryan, the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, is often combative in the daily White House briefings, interrupting Sanders and demanding answers (along with posing questions about whether President Trump is a racist). That commitment to true journalism (ha) has led to problems, she claims.

“I’ve had some people wait for me outside the White House,” Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter. “There is a concern now. I mean, I’ve had death threats, I’ve had craziness, so I have a real concern.”

“Do I have a bodyguard?” Ryan said. “Yes, I do. Am I paying for it? Yes, I am. And, I think [Sanders] should have to pay for it, especially if she’s stirring it up with her boss.”

“I did not sign up for this. I was just doing a job,” Ryan added.

Ryan said she began receiving death threats after she asked Sanders if President Trump was considering resigning. – READ MORE