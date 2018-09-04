Former WH Official on ‘First Man’ Flag Controversy: Hollywood Liberals Always Tempted to ‘Revise’ or ‘Bend’ History

A former White House and Pentagon official called out the makers of an upcoming biographical film about Neil Armstrong for omitting the moment Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin planted the American flag on the moon.

Douglas MacKinnon, who served in the White House as a writer for former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and afterwards in a joint command at the Pentagon, says the film fails to accurately portray Armstrong’s patriotism.

“Hollywood is dominated now, unfortunately, by liberals. And because of that power, they always have the temptation to revise history or to in fact bend history to reflect their current political views,” MacKinnon said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday.

He said he had the honor of meeting Armstrong at the White House in the late 1980s, and Armstrong expressed that he was “incredibly proud” to plant the American flag on the surface of the moon.

“This is not a Republican story, it’s not a Democrat story, but it is in fact an American story,” MacKinnon said. “And Hollywood has to understand that. And they have to understand that there is pride in America, and it’s something that Americans ultimately do care about.” – READ MORE

Legendary Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin took a swipe at the upcoming movie “First Man” late Sunday for its director’s decision not to show the planting of the American flag on the moon during the historic 1969 mission.

Aldrin, 88, who was the second man to step on the moon, behind crewmate Neil Armstrong, posted historical photos of the flag-planting and added the hashtag “Proud to be an American.”

Armstrong, who died at age 82 in 2012, is the subject of “First Man,” which stars Ryan Gosling and is scheduled to hit theaters next month.

In previous posts Saturday, Aldrin shared photos of himself wearing a T-shirt with the tagline “Buzz Aldrin, Future Martian” that shows an astronaut planting the American flag on the Red Planet.

He also retweeted a photo of himself saluting while standing next to an enlarged photo from the Apollo 11 mission that includes the flag on the moon. – READ MORE