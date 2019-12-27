Virginia Republican Running To Become First Female Marine Elected To Congress

Aliscia Andrews, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps (USMC), is running for U.S. Congress in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District as a Republican, seeking to unseat freshman Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton, and if elected, would become the first female Marine elected to the U.S. Congress.

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Andrews, who has an MBA and Certificate in Cybersecurity Strategy Management from Georgetown, explains what inspired her to run for Congress and what goals she hopes to accomplish if elected.

As the 2019 year comes to a close #TEAMAndrews is ready to show up for #VA10 and take back the HILL. We need your help to make this happen join our fight, donate today, help flip VA Red because #WEmatter ➡️https://t.co/T348wFfDPV pic.twitter.com/8NZyOS6ZYa — Aliscia Andrews VA10 (R) Congressional Candidate (@alisciaandrews) December 26, 2019

Andrews, who was motivated to join the USMC after a high school friend of hers was killed while serving in the Army, served in the USMC across multiple continents including Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Andrews currently works with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a contractor and focuses on issues related to securing America’s borders. – READ MORE