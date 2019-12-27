Alabama car crash kills 3 high school cheerleaders on Christmas

Three Alabama high school cheerleaders were killed on Christmas Day when one lost control of their car and smashed into a tree, authorities said Thursday.

The 16-year-old girls — Addyson Martin, Emilee Fain and Cassidy Dunn — had just left a home where they were celebrating the holiday together when their SUV careened off the road about 6 p.m., authorities said.

“We’re not sure for what reason they lost control, but it hit a big oak tree,” said Lt. Michael McDuffie, a spokesman for the Geneva Police Department.

“It could have been a deer ran out in front of them,” he said.

The three teenagers — all students at Geneva High School — were “in the front seat of the car,” according to Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson. – READ MORE