Virginia man supports Trump by adopting highways in his honor

Nick Umbs is definitely one of the biggest fans of President Trump, and he is showing it vociferously in public.

As FOX 5 DC reported, he is behind Adopt a Highway signs in Fairfax County, Virginia, being cared for by the “President Trump Fan Club.”

“I thought it would be kind of a neat idea to do something kind of in support because all of this publicity that we see is always negative, negative, negative,” Umbs, a lifelong resident of Burke, Virginia, told FOX 5 DC. “And I wanted to show that there are people out there who are supportive of the president who are doing good and good for the community.”

The irony is the area isn’t even Trump country. In Fairfax County in 2016, Trump received just more than 28 percent of the vote. In 2016, Hillary Clinton earned 64 percent of the vote. Fairfax County voted Democrat in the last four presidential elections, according to Virginia historical data. – READ MORE