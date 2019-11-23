WATCH: Wolf Blitzer afraid proof of FBI criminal actions during Russia probe may make people believe it’s true

On Thursday, CNN reported that an FBI lawyer is under criminal investigation for altering documents used to obtain a FISA surveillance warrant in 2016 on a Trump adviser. Of course, that has led the media, and CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in particular, to express concern that the disclosure might “provide ammunition to the President and his allies that this whole Russia investigation was criminally wrong.”

BLITZER: “This is going to reverberate and provide ammunition to the President and his allies that this whole Russia investigation was criminally wrong.” YA THINK? pic.twitter.com/CWhUFk2Xyq — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) November 22, 2019

That’s Wolf Blitzer’s concern: That the revelation there were illegal activities surrounding the Obama administration’s Justice Department spying on a rival political campaign may lead people to believe that the spying happened.

And it isn’t just Blitzer. In the original written report from CNN, the author threw this in as the second paragraph:

The possibility of a substantive change to an investigative document is likely to fuel accusations from President Donald Trump and his allies that the FBI committed wrongdoing in its investigation of connections between Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign.

Don’t worry, though, Deep State supporters. The completely trustworthy Washington Post has chimed in that the criminal conduct “did not affect the overall validity of the surveillance application.” – READ MORE