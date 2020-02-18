Virginia Gun Ban Fails in Senate Committee, Marking Legislative Blow For Gov. Northam

The gun bill backed by Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA) that included sweeping bans of guns, magazines, and suppressors – turning gun owners in the state into criminals overnight – was rejected by a senate committee.

Cam Edwards of Bearing Arms reported that four Democrats joined every Republican on the committee to send the bill to the Virginia Crime Commission for further study, which means it won’t be reconsidered before this legislative session expires.

“The gun ban bill was the first on the docket for the Judiciary Committee, and GOP members grilled bill sponsor Del. Mark Levine over his definition of an ‘assault weapon,’ the arbitrary ban on ammunition magazines that can hold more than twelve rounds, and other aspects of the legislation,” Edwards wrote.

As The Daily Wire reported, Levine failed to get even one fact about guns correct during a previous explanation of his definition of “assault weapon.” During his six-minute explanation earlier, Levine “mimicked what he claimed mass shooters like to use. His body language suggested he was using a fully automatic weapon (he twisted at the hips like he was in some old gangster movie). Fully automatic weapons are not used in mass shootings because they’ve been banned since 1986. Democrats and their media allies like to claim “semi-automatic” is virtually the same as fully automatic, but they’re not. A fully automatic weapon means it reloads and fires repeatedly with one trigger pull. Semi-automatic weapons fire one round per trigger pull.” – READ MORE

